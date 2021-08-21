Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) According to Sonora gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

Gold Country Gas at 331 S Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.01 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 18151 Ca-108, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.19.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gold Country Gas 331 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.01 $ 4.19 $ 4.33 $ 4.09

76 317 S Washington St, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.19

Speedway 13778 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sierra Energy 13791 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Exxon 8752 Ca-49, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.19

Kwik Serv 14280 Mono Way, Sonora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.34 $ 4.44 $ 4.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.