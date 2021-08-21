Cancel
Sequim, WA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Sequim Saturday

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 8 days ago
(SEQUIM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sequim, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sequim area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

955 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$--
$3.97
$--

ARCO

51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$--
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.73
$3.93
$4.13
$--

QFC

990 E Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$4.04
$4.12
$3.69

Safeway

680 W Washington St, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$4.03
$4.11
$3.69

Mobil

33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sequim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

