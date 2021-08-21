Here’s the cheapest gas in Sequim Saturday

(SEQUIM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sequim, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sequim area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 955 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.97 $ --

ARCO 51 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ --

QFC 990 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 4.04 $ 4.12 $ 3.69

Safeway 680 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 4.03 $ 4.11 $ 3.69

Mobil 33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.