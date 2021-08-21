Here’s the cheapest gas in Sequim Saturday
(SEQUIM, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Sequim, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 955 W Washington St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 822 E Washington St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Sequim area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$--
$3.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$--
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.73
$3.93
$4.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.72
$4.04
$4.12
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$4.03
$4.11
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0