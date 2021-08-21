Save $0.15 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Talladega

(TALLADEGA, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Talladega area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 210 Haynes St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at AOC Food Mart at Cherry St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 210 Haynes St, Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Texaco 67455 Al-77, Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ --

Chevron 600 Broadway St, Talladega

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.