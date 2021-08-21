Gas savings: The cheapest station in Marion

(MARION, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2709 Walton Way. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Huck's at 3228 S Park Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2709 Walton Way, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel 16251 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pittsburg Convenience Center 16273 Pittsburg Rd, Pittsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 1300 N Carbon St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.88 $ 3.28

Casey's 505 S Court St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Huck's 908 S Court St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.