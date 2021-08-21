Gas savings: The cheapest station in Marion
(MARION, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marion area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2709 Walton Way. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at Huck's at 3228 S Park Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Marion area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.28
|card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.88
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
