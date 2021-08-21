Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Americus area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 1698 E Lamar St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at BP at 1204 S Martin Luther King Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Americus area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 1698 E Lamar St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Circle K 1101 Crawford St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 1533 S Lee St, Americus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.