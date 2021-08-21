Where's the cheapest gas in Gallup?

(GALLUP, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Gallup, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, U Save Truck Stop at 3405 W 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 701 Us-491, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U Save Truck Stop 3405 W 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Duke City Fueling 1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 2.96 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 2.99

Pronto Express 2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ --

Speedway 2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 3306 East Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 3800A E 66Th, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.