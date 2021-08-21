Cancel
Gallup, NM

Where's the cheapest gas in Gallup?

Gallup Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0bYoP4KG00

(GALLUP, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Gallup, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, U Save Truck Stop at 3405 W 66 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 701 Us-491, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

U Save Truck Stop

3405 W 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Duke City Fueling

1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.09
$3.38
$2.96
card
card$2.96
$3.09
$3.38
$2.99

Pronto Express

2424 E Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$3.34
$--

Speedway

2654 E Historic Hwy 66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

3306 East Us-66, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Speedway

3800A E 66Th, Gallup
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Gallup, NM
