Where's the cheapest gas in Dickson?

(DICKSON, TN) According to Dickson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 179 Beasley Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Shell at 703 Hwy 48 South, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dickson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 179 Beasley Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.09

Kroger Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.02

Speedway 474 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.00

Huck's 106 Tn-46, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Marathon 219 Henslee Dr, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.