Where's the cheapest gas in Dickson?
(DICKSON, TN) According to Dickson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 179 Beasley Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.91 at Shell at 703 Hwy 48 South, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Dickson area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$3.28
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.29
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
