Gas savings: The cheapest station in Clinton
(CLINTON, NC) According to Clinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
Go Gas at 500 Southeast Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill at 3900 Roseboro Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.27
$3.57
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0