Gas savings: The cheapest station in Clinton

(CLINTON, NC) According to Clinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Go Gas at 500 Southeast Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Bonnetsville Kwik Stop & Grill at 3900 Roseboro Hwy , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Go Gas 500 Southeast Blvd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1435 Sunset Ave, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ --

Go Gas 1424 Sunset Ave , Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1001 Lisbon St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 1104 College St, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 301 Raleigh Rd, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.