Here’s the cheapest gas in Dyersburg Saturday

(DYERSBURG, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dyersburg area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 730 Us-51 Bypass W. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Conoco at 610 Tucker St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 730 Us-51 Bypass W, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ --

Dodge's Store 801 S Main Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Murphy USA 2640 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ --

Lake Road Food Mart 2555 Lake Rd, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Dyersburg Foodmart 2264 St John Ave, Dyersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.