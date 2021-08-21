Here’s the cheapest gas in Brenham Saturday

(BRENHAM, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Brenham area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2615 Sh-36 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4175 Sh-36 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.85 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2615 Sh-36 S, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.75

Fuel Depot 903 S Market St , Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1703 Sh-105, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Valero 1708 Sh-105, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Sunoco 700 A W Alamo St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Shell 203 S Blue Bell Rd, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.