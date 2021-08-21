Here’s the cheapest gas in Picayune Saturday

(PICAYUNE, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Picayune area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Valero at 1009 Memorial Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.86 at Texaco at 6349 Us-11 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 1009 Memorial Blvd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1101 Memorial Blvd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1100 Memorial Blvd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1111 Memorial Blvd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.83 $ 3.08 $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 233 Frontage Rd, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

RaceTrac 2100 Ms 43 S, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.