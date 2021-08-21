Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms gas at $3.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Twentynine Palms Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0bYoOwHq00

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Twentynine Palms area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor at 4960 Adobe Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 73455 29 Palms Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Adobe Liquor

4960 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.09
card
card$4.07
$4.27
$4.37
$4.21

Marine Palms

Bldg 1090 Del Valle Rd, Twentynine Palms Base
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$3.89

7-Eleven

73740 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.27
$4.47
$4.19

Circle K

73943 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.39
$--

ARCO

73434 29 Palms Hwy, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$4.17

Circle K

5681 Adobe Rd, Twentynine Palms
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms Journal

Twentynine Palms, CA
With Twentynine Palms Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

