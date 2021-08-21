Where's the cheapest gas in Wilmington?

(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1619 Castle Hayne Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 412 S College Road, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Costco 5351 Gingerwood Dr, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Murphy USA 5221 Sigmon Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.00

Murphy USA 1116 New Pointe Blvd, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.05

Circle K 51 River Rd Se, Belville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ 3.07

Go Gas 114 Village Rd Ne, Leland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.