Where's the cheapest gas in Wilmington?
(WILMINGTON, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Wilmington, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 412 S College Road was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 1619 Castle Hayne Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.40
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.22
$3.58
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.75
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
