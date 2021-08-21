Cancel
Lancaster, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Lancaster Saturday

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 8 days ago
(LANCASTER, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lancaster, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1141 W Ave L was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1141 W Ave L, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

Sam's Club

39940 10Th St W, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--

76

505 W Ave J, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29

Conserv Fuel

42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.25

ARCO

41923 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Downtown Gas & Smog

44358 10Th St W, Lancaster
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

