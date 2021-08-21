Here’s the cheapest gas in Lancaster Saturday

(LANCASTER, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lancaster, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1141 W Ave L was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1141 W Ave L, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

Sam's Club 39940 10Th St W, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ --

76 505 W Ave J, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.29

Conserv Fuel 42011 Sierra Hwy, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ 4.25

ARCO 41923 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Downtown Gas & Smog 44358 10Th St W, Lancaster

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.