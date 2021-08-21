Here’s the cheapest gas in Lancaster Saturday
(LANCASTER, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lancaster, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
Costco at 1141 W Ave L was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2301 W Lancaster Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lancaster area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.19
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
