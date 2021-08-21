Evansville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.61 per gallon

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Evansville, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N First Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2500 N First Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.28 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Circle K 3105 N First Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.12

Marathon 3113 Us-41 N, Henderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

R & K Food and Gas 1526 S Judson St, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.29 $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 2801 Mt Vernon Ave , Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marina Pointe 1827 Waterworks Rd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.