Evansville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.61 per gallon
(EVANSVILLE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Evansville, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.
Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2500 N First Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.28
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.48
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$--
$3.48
$3.15
|card
card$2.80
$3.10
$3.48
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.29
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
