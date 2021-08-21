Ogden gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OGDEN, UT) According to Ogden gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 2110 Wall Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.83.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3656 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Sam's Club 4949 S 900 W , Riverdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Phillips 66 2105 S 1100 W, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.85 $ 4.00 $ 3.69

Flying J 1172 W 2100 S, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.18 $ 4.34 $ 4.11

Maverik 1332 W 12Th St, Marriott-Slaterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

One9 Fuel Stop (One9 Fuel Netw 1670 W 12Th St, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.12 $ 4.37 $ 3.91

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.