Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Erie
(ERIE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Erie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Delta Sonic at 6900 Peach St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at CITGO at 347 E 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.55
$3.75
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.59
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.43
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.69
$3.89
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0