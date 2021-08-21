Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Erie

(ERIE, PA) Gas prices vary across in the Erie area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Delta Sonic at 6900 Peach St. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.35 at CITGO at 347 E 12Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Delta Sonic 6900 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.55

Sam's Club 7200 Peach St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.39

Speed Check 1719 Parade St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Althof's Service 2720 Parade St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

17 Xpress 2036 Broad St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ --

Speed Check 1505 Buffalo Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.