Gas savings: The cheapest station in Oceanside

(OCEANSIDE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Oceanside area offering savings of $1.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care at 502 S El Camino Real was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1407 Mission Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.32.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Oceana Gasoline & Auto Care 502 S El Camino Real, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ -- card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

Express Fuel 3865 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99

Mohsen 3213 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.07

Costco 1755 Hacienda Dr, Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

G&M 601 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09

G&M 802 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.