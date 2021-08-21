Where's the cheapest gas in Ocala?

(OCALA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ocala area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Shell at 1402 Ne 25Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3921 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Shell 5182 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Murphy USA 4986 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.19 $ 3.42 $ 3.04

Marathon 5245 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.09

Circle K 3873 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.48 $ 3.05

Circle K 4605 Se Maricamp Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.