Port Saint Lucie, FL

Port St Lucie gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

Port St Lucie Times
 8 days ago
(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.1 at Shell at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$--

Murphy USA

160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.18
$3.48
$3.06

Sam's Club

10900 S Us-1, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.21
$2.97

BJ's

4150 Nw Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3049 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$--

BP

468 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
307
Followers
417
Post
49K+
Views
With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Port Saint Lucie, FL
Traffic
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
#Gas Prices#Sw St Lucie W Blvd#Shell
