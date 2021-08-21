Port St Lucie gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Port St Lucie, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.1 at Shell at 299 Sw Port Saint Lucie Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 912 Sw St Lucie W Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ --

Murphy USA 160 Nw California Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.06

Sam's Club 10900 S Us-1, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.21 $ 2.97

BJ's 4150 Nw Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3049 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ --

BP 468 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.