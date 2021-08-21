Huntsville gas at $2.65 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Huntsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1205 N Memorial Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 501 Drake Ave Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1205 N Memorial Pkwy, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.95 $ --

Sam's Club 5651 Holmes Ave, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Victory Fuels 600 Jordan Ln Ste 5, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 2235 National Blvd Sw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

University Petro 2605 University Dr Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.69 $ --

Circle K 540 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.