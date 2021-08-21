Save $0.42 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Eugene area offering savings of $0.42 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Space Age at 4419 Commerce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 316 42Nd St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Space Age 4419 Commerce St, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.49

ARCO 2979 Roosevelt Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Costco 2828 Chad Dr, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

ARCO 2785 River Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09

Mobil 367 Or-99 N, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.62 $ 3.67 $ 4.01 $ 3.62 card card $ 3.70 $ 3.72 $ 4.09 $ 3.73

Fred Meyer 3333 W 11Th Ave, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.