Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?

(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.

Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1025 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

GT's Express Mart 2008 Anderson Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 5009 Old Buncombe Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.89

Bells 620 Old Easley Hwy, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

Marathon 400 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel Max 5916 Augusta Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.