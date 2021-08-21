Where's the cheapest gas in Greenville?
(GREENVILLE, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Greenville area offering savings of $0.73 per gallon.
Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Red Robin at 1170 Woodruff Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$3.05
$3.25
$--
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.67
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
