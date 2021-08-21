Here’s the cheapest gas in Brownsville Saturday

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brownsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Travel Stop 3400 Nafta Pkwy, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.04 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

Gordon's Bait & Tackle 7066 Padre Island Hwy, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 3.22 $ 2.95

Valero 2636 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Murphy USA 2719 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 2205 Ruben Torres Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.38 $ 2.89

H-E-B 2155 Paredes Line Rd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.