Here’s the cheapest gas in Brownsville Saturday
(BROWNSVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brownsville area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.
Love's Travel Stop at 3400 Nafta Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 4990 N Ih-69E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brownsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$3.10
$3.40
$3.04
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.40
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$3.22
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.38
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.36
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
