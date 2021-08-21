Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

This is the cheapest gas in Gainesville right now

Posted by 
Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2audws_0bYoOj3d00

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express

6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.39
$3.02

Mobil

5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.48
$--

Sam's Club

4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.21
$2.82

Circle K

1515 N Main St, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.57
$3.11

The Short Stop

2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

5200 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.54
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville News Flash

Gainesville, FL
279
Followers
448
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Murphy Express#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy