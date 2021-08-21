This is the cheapest gas in Gainesville right now

(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 6323 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.02

Mobil 5708 Nw 34Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ --

Sam's Club 4400 Sw 33Rd Pl, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.21 $ 2.82

Circle K 1515 N Main St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.11

The Short Stop 2610 Ne 39Th Ave , Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 5200 Ne Waldo Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.54 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.