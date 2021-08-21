This is the cheapest gas in Gainesville right now
(GAINESVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Gainesville area offering savings of $0.50 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 1602 Ne Waldo Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.07
$3.39
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.15
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.21
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.57
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.54
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
