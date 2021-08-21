This is the cheapest gas in Chattanooga right now

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) According to Chattanooga gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 463 Signal Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chattanooga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 463 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.87

CITGO 1998 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 2.85

RaceWay 405 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 2.87

Midnite Oil 627A Signal Mtn Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Circle K 712 Signal Mountain Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ --

Circle K 234 Browns Ferry Rd, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.92 $ 3.31 $ 2.96

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.