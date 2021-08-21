This is the cheapest gas in Chattanooga right now
(CHATTANOOGA, TN) According to Chattanooga gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 463 Signal Mountain Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 5408 Ringgold Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chattanooga area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.86
$3.11
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.84
$3.09
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$2.92
$3.31
$2.96
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
