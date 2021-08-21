Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

This is the cheapest gas in Fort Myers right now

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 8 days ago
(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 4960 Palm Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.13
$--

BJ's

9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.18
$--

Love's Travel Stop

17308 Park 78 Dr, CapeCoral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$3.38
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.50
$3.43

RaceTrac

3010 Ne Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.17
$3.47
$3.07

BJ's

1929 Ne Pine Island Rd , Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.19
$--

Murphy USA

1617 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

