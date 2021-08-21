This is the cheapest gas in Fort Myers right now

(FORT MYERS, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fort Myers area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5170 Cleveland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Speedway at 4960 Palm Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Myers area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5170 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

BJ's 9300 Six Mile Cypress Pkwy, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.18 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 17308 Park 78 Dr, CapeCoral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.38 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.43

RaceTrac 3010 Ne Pine Island Rd, North Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.07

BJ's 1929 Ne Pine Island Rd , Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy USA 1617 Del Prado Blvd S, Cape Coral

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.