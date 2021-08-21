Where's the cheapest gas in Augusta?

(AUGUSTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Augusta, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 825 Alexander Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3315 Peach Orchard Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 825 Alexander Dr, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sam's Club 596 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.88

Exxon 2723 Washington Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 224 Bobby Jones Expy, Martinez

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Shell 2916 Washington Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Shell 2631 Washington Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.88 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.