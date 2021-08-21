Save up to $0.54 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shreveport

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Shreveport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 2861 Beene Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shreveport area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2861 Beene Blvd , Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 2.93 $ 2.68

AAFES 200 Wilbur Wright Dr, Barksdale AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 3.08 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4002 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Circle K 1000 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ --

Murphy USA 1121 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Murphy USA 2552 Airline Dr, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.