Here’s the cheapest gas in Providence Saturday
(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 175 Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 270 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Providence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.23
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$3.01
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.10
$3.30
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0