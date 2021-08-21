Here’s the cheapest gas in Providence Saturday

(PROVIDENCE, RI) According to Providence gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 175 Highland Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 270 Broad St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Providence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 175 Highland Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Exxon 625 Fall River Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Global 822 Fall River Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 2.89

CITGO 400 Taunton Ave, Seekonk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

BJ's 1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.01 $ 2.93

Speedway 946 Washington St, South Attleboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.