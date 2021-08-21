Cancel
Santa Rosa, CA

Save $0.74 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Rosa

Posted by 
Santa Rosa Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6Uo6_0bYoOdlH00

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.55.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.15
$--
$4.35
$--

Costco

5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$--
$4.39
$4.19

Speedway Express

300 College Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$--
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$--

College Gas & Mart

50 W College Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.29
$4.49
$4.59
$4.35
card
card$4.39
$4.59
$4.69
$4.45

Safeway

2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.31
$4.51
$4.62
$4.49
card
card$4.41
$4.61
$4.72
$4.59

Quik Stop

816 Mcminn Ave, Santa Rosa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.32
$4.52
$4.62
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

