Save $0.74 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Rosa, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 275 Aviation Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.55.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1990 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.15 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Costco 5901 Redwood Dr, Rohnert Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Speedway Express 300 College Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ -- card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

College Gas & Mart 50 W College Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.35 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.45

Safeway 2200 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.62 $ 4.49 card card $ 4.41 $ 4.61 $ 4.72 $ 4.59

Quik Stop 816 Mcminn Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.32 $ 4.52 $ 4.62 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.