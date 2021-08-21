Sarasota gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SARASOTA, FL) According to Sarasota gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on gas.

Orion Fuels at 2616 Stickney Point Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3440 S Osprey Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Orion Fuels 2616 Stickney Point Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ --

Mobil 2745 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3156 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

RaceTrac 4000 Jenkins Pl, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.06

7-Eleven 4400 Clark Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ --

Sunoco 6988 Beneva Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.