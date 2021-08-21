Oxnard gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.74 per gallon

(OXNARD, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Oxnard, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 877 S Ventura Rd , where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.30.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Silvas Oil Co. 6417 Ventura Blvd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.01 $ 4.17 $ 3.97

NEX Autoport 797 23Rd Ave, Port Hueneme

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.89

Joe's Gas and Smog 1720 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Costco 2001 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Auto Fuels 2460 Auto Center Dr, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.29

Shell 1901 N Rose Ave, Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.43 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.37 $ 4.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.