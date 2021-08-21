Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Des Moines

Des Moines Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21254h_0bYoOa7600

(DES MOINES, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Des Moines, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at QuikTrip at 3700 Hubbell Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip

3700 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.68
$3.08
$--

Casey's

4560 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.03

QuikTrip

4801 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$2.86
$3.26
$3.03

Casey's

5150 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.03

Casey's

6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.04

Sam's Club

1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

