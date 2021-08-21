Save $0.76 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Des Moines, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at QuikTrip at 3700 Hubbell Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.44 at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh at 5169 Merle Hay Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip 3700 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ --

Casey's 4560 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

QuikTrip 4801 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 2.86 $ 3.26 $ 3.03

Casey's 5150 Ne 14Th St, Des Moines

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Casey's 6981 Ne 14Th St, Ankeny

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Sam's Club 1101 73Rd St, Windsor Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.