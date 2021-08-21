Here’s the cheapest gas in Montgomery Saturday

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Gas prices vary across in the Montgomery area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, AL Natl Guard at 1750 Cong W L Dickinson Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 215 Dickerson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

AL Natl Guard 1750 Cong W L Dickinson Dr, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.81 $ 3.05 $ --

Sam's Club 1080 Eastern Blvd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 2.88 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1620 Federal Dr, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Murphy USA 805 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mapco 3930 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.97

Z-Mart 1100 Ann St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.