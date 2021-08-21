Gas savings: The cheapest station in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Amarillo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Interstate Car Care at 1700 S Nelson St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 2201 Ross-Osage Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

Murphy Express 2109 S Western St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.84

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2805 Sw 58Th Ave, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 4209 Canyon Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.83

Murphy USA 5732 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

Toot'n Totum 1612 Georgia St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.