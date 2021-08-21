Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Save up to $0.33 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lakeland

Lakeland Digest
Lakeland Digest
 8 days ago
(LAKELAND, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Lakeland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Wawa at 5410 S Florida Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 125 North Combee Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lakeland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Wawa

5410 S Florida Ave , Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.35
$3.47
$2.99

Sunoco

4612 Cleveland Heights Blvd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$3.07

7-Eleven

4975 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.24
$3.54
$3.06

Sam's Club

4600 Us-98 N, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Sam's Club

3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$3.14
$3.00

CITGO

5385 S Florida Ave, Lakeland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$3.35
$3.79
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lakeland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

