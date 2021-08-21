Savannah gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon
(SAVANNAH, GA) According to Savannah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 8900 White Bluff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6827 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.36
$3.72
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.37
$3.72
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.44
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$3.54
$3.89
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
|card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0