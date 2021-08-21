Savannah gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.54 per gallon

(SAVANNAH, GA) According to Savannah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 8900 White Bluff Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6827 Waters Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 8900 White Bluff Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ --

AAFES 931 Duncan Dr, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.36 $ 3.72 $ --

Shell 7203 Abercorn St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.37 $ 3.72 $ 3.14

Pump N Go Harmon 801 Harmon St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4315 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Enmarket 4318 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.