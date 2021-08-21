Where's the cheapest gas in Syracuse?
(SYRACUSE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Syracuse area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 5829 E Taft Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Syracuse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.20
$3.60
$3.17
|card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.70
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.28
$3.44
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.48
$3.13
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
