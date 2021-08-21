Where's the cheapest gas in Syracuse?

(SYRACUSE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Syracuse area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 5829 E Taft Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Syracuse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 5829 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.20 $ 3.60 $ 3.17 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 3.17

Speedway 6896 E Genesee St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Costco 120 Township Blvd, Camillus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.35 $ --

Conoco 500 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Delta Sonic 3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.28 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Speedway 711 S Main St , North Syracuse

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.48 $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.