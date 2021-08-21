Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Where's the cheapest gas in Syracuse?

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rccM3_0bYoOUlc00

(SYRACUSE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Syracuse area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 5829 E Taft Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at I-90 East - Thruway Milepost 280, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.22.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Syracuse area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

5829 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.20
$3.60
$3.17
card
card$2.99
$3.30
$3.70
$3.17

Speedway

6896 E Genesee St, Fayetteville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Costco

120 Township Blvd, Camillus
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.35
$--

Conoco

500 Old Liverpool Rd, Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Delta Sonic

3720 Brewerton Rd, North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.28
$3.44
$3.15

Speedway

711 S Main St , North Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.48
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
164
Followers
432
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy