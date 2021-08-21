Gas savings: The cheapest station in Boise

(BOISE, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Boise area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 2728 S Orchard St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.2.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2051 S Cole Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.77 $ -- $ 4.07 $ --

Chevron 2581 S Broadway Ave , Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart 8256 W Overland Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 3.98 $ 4.13 $ --

Fred Meyer 3231 S Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.89

Flying J 3353 S Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.42 $ 4.05 card card $ 3.85 $ 4.11 $ 4.36 $ 4.14

Maverik 4680 Federal Way, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 3.87

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.