Save up to $0.32 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fayetteville

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fayetteville area offering savings of $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1450 Skibo Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1208 Fort Bragg Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fayetteville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1450 Skibo Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

BJ's 5200 Red Tip Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.05 $ --

Valero 101 S Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Legion Mart 2425 Legion Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4220 Legion Rd, Hope Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Liberty 1711 Clinton Rd, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.