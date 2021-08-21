Where's the cheapest gas in Anchorage?

(ANCHORAGE, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Anchorage area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.72.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Costco 330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Tesoro 341 Boniface Pkwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Essential 1 9250 King St, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Holiday 4627 Mountain View Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Tesoro 101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.