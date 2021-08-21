Cancel
Anchorage News Watch

Where's the cheapest gas in Anchorage?

Anchorage News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bYoOQEi00

(ANCHORAGE, AK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Anchorage area offering savings of $0.46 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 5500 Debarr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.91.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.72.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

4125 Debarr Rd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.75
$--

Costco

330 W Dimond Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$--
$3.75
$2.99

Tesoro

341 Boniface Pkwy, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.29

Essential 1

9250 King St, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$--
$--
$3.34

Holiday

4627 Mountain View Dr, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.79
$3.99
$--

Tesoro

101 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Anchorage News Watch

Anchorage, AK
ABOUT

With Anchorage News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

