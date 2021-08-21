Here’s the cheapest gas in Wichita Saturday
(WICHITA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wichita area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 248 S Hillside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.92
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$2.65
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$2.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.34
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
