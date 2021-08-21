This is the cheapest gas in Lexington right now
(LEXINGTON, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Lexington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at H & R Oil Company at 1144 Finney Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lexington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.41
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
