Lexington, KY

This is the cheapest gas in Lexington right now

Lexington Bulletin
 8 days ago
(LEXINGTON, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Lexington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.0 at H & R Oil Company at 1144 Finney Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lexington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--

Costco

1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--

Gulf

405 Waller Ave, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Marathon

531 Southland Dr , Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Murphy USA

2353 Grey Lag Way, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.16

Speedway

2290 Elkhorn Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.16
$3.41
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Lexington Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

