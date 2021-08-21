Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Naples
(NAPLES, FL) According to Naples gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31 9Th St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Naples area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.39
$3.47
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.62
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.62
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
