Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Naples

Posted by 
Naples Bulletin
Naples Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qS1k_0bYoONpl00

(NAPLES, FL) According to Naples gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31 9Th St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Naples area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flash Car Wash & Convenience

9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.39
$3.47
$3.09

Costco

6275 Naples Blvd, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.25
$--

7-Eleven

2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.62
$3.08

RaceTrac

2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.05

Shell

2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.29
$3.59
$3.05

7-Eleven

4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.62
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Naples Bulletin

Naples Bulletin

Naples, FL
288
Followers
433
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

With Naples Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples, FL
Traffic
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Tamiami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Car Wash#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

More than 285,000 customers without power as Ida hits Louisiana. More than 285,000 customers are without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida drives into the state, according to Poweroutage.us. There are 285,477 customers without power as of 3 p.m. ET. There were about 150,000 customers without power just before 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy