Save $0.16 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Naples

(NAPLES, FL) According to Naples gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Flash Car Wash & Convenience at 9995 Tamiami Trl E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 31 9Th St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Naples area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Flash Car Wash & Convenience 9995 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.39 $ 3.47 $ 3.09

Costco 6275 Naples Blvd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

7-Eleven 2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.08

RaceTrac 2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.05

Shell 2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

7-Eleven 4831 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.