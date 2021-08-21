Laredo gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAREDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laredo area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunrise at 1519 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$2.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.95
$3.21
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.89
$3.19
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.35
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
