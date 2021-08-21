Laredo gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAREDO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Laredo area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunrise at 1519 Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4810 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Conoco 920 Fenwick Dr, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 7615 Mcpherson Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.95 $ 3.21 $ 2.87

Valero 1200 E Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.87

Exxon 2719 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 2.79

Chevron 5799 Sh-359, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.