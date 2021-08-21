Save $0.90 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Salem

(SALEM, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salem area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Chevron at 2315 Commercial St Se, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.58 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1010 Hawthorne Ave Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

ARCO 501 Lancaster Dr Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

ARCO 3820 Portland Rd Ne, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

Space Age 1080 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

ARCO 4433 Lancaster Dr, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Space Age 1570 Whitaker Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.