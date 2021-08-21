Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Lubbock area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 3401 W Sl-289 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 2017 50Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 3401 W Sl-289, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Costco 6020 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.58

Sam's Club 6016 Marsha Sharp Fwy , Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.54

Alon 5802 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 2.87

Walmart Neighborhood Market 9805 University Ave, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.07 $ 2.81

Murphy USA 1809 4Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.97

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.