Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tallahassee

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Tallahassee area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 1602 W Tharpe St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.07 $ --

Costco 4067 Lagniappe Way, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Murphy Express 3891 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.53 $ --

On Mark Food Store 415 Orange Ave E, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1813 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 440 Paul Russell Rd, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.