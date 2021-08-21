Pensacola gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PENSACOLA, FL) According to Pensacola gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Exxon at 7822 N Davis Hwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BJ's 7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.15 $ 2.91

Beacon Store 3 1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 2.99

Smart Mart 1412 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.49

T & C Food Mart 3350 Navy Blvd, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

A & E Food Mart 4002 N Pace Blvd, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.