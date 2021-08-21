Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Pensacola News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYX77_0bYoOIQ800

(PENSACOLA, FL) According to Pensacola gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Exxon at 7822 N Davis Hwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1250 Airport Blvd , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.15
$--

BJ's

7000 N Davis Hwy Unit 5, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.15
$2.91

Beacon Store 3

1101 W Cervantes St , Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$--
$2.99

Smart Mart

1412 W Fairfield Dr, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.69
$3.49

T & C Food Mart

3350 Navy Blvd, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.39
$3.69
$--

A & E Food Mart

4002 N Pace Blvd, Pensacola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

